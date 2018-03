Serena Williams wan do tennis tournament for Africa

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena feel say dis tournament go help dem get correct players from Africa

Tennis star Serena Williams don announce say she wan do Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour for Africa. If e happen, e go be di first time dis kain tour go reach Africa.

Williams say e don tey wey she don dey reason am and she know say e go make sense.

She believe say with dis kain tour, dem fit use am get correct players for Africa.

Di WTA Tour na professional tennis event wey di Women's Tennis Association dey arrange.

Williams say Kenya wey she go carry di event go na one of her best place to visit.

She dey prepare to return go di WTA six months after she born pickin.