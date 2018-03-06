Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS Image example Na Indomitable Lions be defending champions for AFCON

For di corner of di women symposium weh e dey for Morocco, two football federations Morocco and Cameroon join give statement for AFCON 2019.

"Morocco and di Royale Morocco Football Association dey for de side for we friends Cameroon for support dem for make de 2019 Africa Cup of Nations big African football feast. So, make de rumour 'end", president for Moroccan football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa tell media.

Since weh CAF president Ahmad Ahmad take over from Cameroonian Issa Hayatou, yi don di take everything go Morocco and rumour be dey say even Morocco go take over for host 2019 Nations Cup as dey get beta infrastructure.

But de declaration weh Lekjaa make go fit change de mood for Cameroon as fear for Morocco bi dey laik shadow wey e bi di follow Cameroon for all place.

Cameroon and Morocco na friendly kontris and as President Biya and King for Morocco, Mohammed IV get excellent relations weh e no start today and de relation no dey only for football, so AFCON 2019 go be space for show demonstrate de deep relationship between Morocco and Cameroon, Moroccan football boss explain.

"Choose de areas dem weh wuna want make we support and from today we dey for wuna side for helep you host dis AFCON," Lekjaa tell Cameroon.

Image copyright fecafoot Image example De committee president meet, Eto'o Fils, Kameni Carlos, Allan Nyom and odas na for start for reconstruct national team

As Cameroon Normalisation Committee president, Dieudonne Happi clap for de declaration, e tok say Morocco, de king and de whole kingdom don demonstrate true friendship with de support weh deh di give'am for Cameroon.

Happi say de relation weh e dey between Cameroon and Morocco dey exemplary as de two pipo for de kontris dey live for peace and match between de two national teams di always make stadium flop.

Before Happi go for Morocco e get meeting with Cameroonian players weh di don run team for seka mismanagement issues.

De committee president meet, Eto'o Fils, Kameni Carlos, Allan Nyom and odas na for start for reconstruct national team and for put value for label, Indomitable Lions.

For make de national team go back for play well and for prepare for de 2019 AFCON, na de reason Normalisation Committee president organise meeting with de players dem.