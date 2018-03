Image copyright Reuters

Liverpool manager talk say e no go easy if im team face another premier league club for di quarter-finals of di Champions' League.

Di Reds qualify for di next stage after dia 0-0 draw with Porto. But win di first leg wella with 5-0.

Klopp say Liverpool suppose dey among di clubs wey dey fight for di trophy and im no send who di opponent for quarter-final be.

Di match no too tap like dat because chances to score no plenty

"Di next round no go easy, seven oda correct teams dey - maybe four fit come from England, and dat one mean say e no go easy"

Klopp follow add say im think "say dem get chance for sure to enter semi-final. We go take am step by step.

Im talk say dem no dey look anybody face. "We go play anybody dem give us", na so Klopp talk.

Na former captain and legend Steven Gerrard ginger im team mates wey dem take beat AC Milan for 2005

E don nearly reach eleven years now since Liverpool loose to AC Milan for Athens.

Dat time, dem dey show well-well for di competition sotay dem beat di same AC Milan two years before for match wey people call 'di miracle of Istanbul'.

For di match, Liverpool dey loose 3-0 for half-time before dem come score three equalisers for second half, come win di penalty shootout.

But since when dem beat dem comot for group stage for 2009, dem don dey struggle to even qualify for di competition sef. All don change for di team.