Image example Nigeria na one of di countries wey dey go di World Cup

Di FIFA World Cup trophy land for BBC Lagos office gidigba and many Nigerians get chance to see am with dia korokoro eye.

Christian Karembeu, retired French international footballer and former world cup winner na im follow come to unveil di cup.

Im say Nigeria dey di best chance to win di world cup among all di African countries wey qualify because na dem be di first to qualify and so make di Super Eagles and all di pipo wey dey plan am ginger dia swagger to make sure say dem win di cup. Im say Nigeria dey famous and get beta experience for FIFA world cup competition and time don reach for dem to lift di trophy.

Image example Christian Karembeu say Nigeria get beta chance to win di World Cup

Former international footballers like Femi Opabunmi and celebrity like Timi Dakolo follow come see di cup. Dem advise di players say make dem cool down, follow coach instruction and work together to win di cup because anything dey possible.

Image example Femi opabunmi advise say make di Super Eagles discipline dem sef as hope dey say dem fit win am

Fans wey come see di cup tell BBC News Pidgin say as dem see am live, e don give dem hope say Nigeria go win di World Cup and e dey ginger dem more to give maximum support to di Super Eagles.

Image example Fans also get chance to pose with di cup

Image example Na Germany be di defending champions of di World Cup

Di fans also get chance to snap picture with di World Cup trophy and win many other prizes from BBC Lagos.

Image example Nigerians say as dem see di cup with dia eye, dem get hope say Nigerian fit win am

Di FIFA World Cup trophy tour dey go round countries before e land Russia for di competition wey go soon start for June.

FIFA go also carry am go di Teslim Balogun Stadium for Surulere, Lagos.