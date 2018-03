Image copyright Getty Images Image example Messi don score four goals for im last three matches for La Liga games for leaders Barcelona.

Lionel Messi name no go dey Barcelona starting line up for dia match against Malaga on Saturday for La Liga.

Im club been tweet: 'Change to di team. Messi dey out for personal reasons so Yerri Mina go replace am.'

Di 30 year enter social media to confirm say im wife don born baby number three.

Im write for Instagram: 'Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything go well went. Mama and pickin dey well. We dey very happy.'

Two of dem na 30 years, dem first met wen dem be small pickin for 1996. Before dem start to friend each other.

Messi don score four goals for im last three matches for La Liga games for leaders Barca, wey go stretch di lead to 11 points if dem win for La Rosaleda Stadium.