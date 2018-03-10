Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kelechi Iheanacho score di third goal for Leicester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez score for Leicester City as dem nack West Brom 4-1 for Premier League.

Na eight minute e take West Brom forward Solomon Random to score di first goal of di match .

But di lead not too last, as Jamie Vardy sweet volley fly pass goal keeper Ben Foster to make am 1-1.

Nigeria player Kelechi Iheanacho connect sweet pass find Riyad Mahrez wey score to make am 2-1 to di visitors dem after 61 minutes .

Iheanacho no stop dia ,as im head di ball inside di net to kill any slim hope wey West Brom get.

For injury time, Vicente Iborra head di ball inside di net from corner kick for Leicester.

Di result mean say di Baggies dey carry last position with eight games to go.