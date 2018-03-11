Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time dem compete against demselves na during di 2017 Australian finals when Serena beat Venus with belle to win her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

Serena Williams go play against her sister, Venus for di third round of di Indian Wells after she flog Kiki Bertens of Netherlands 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 for di second round.

Venus clear Sorona Cirstea of Romania to enter third round, 6-3 6-4.

Serena after her second win since she land back for tennis talk say: 'I for like na another person I go play, someone else, anybodi else, but na now e happen. E be as e be.'

Venus talk say her younger sister game make brain, she talk say: 'She resemble person wey no waka go anywhere. Na better way to show back.'

Dis go be di 29th time wey dem go play demself as Serena Williams don win her elder sister 17 of di times wey dem don meet.

Di match go happen for 12 March by 6pm West African Time.