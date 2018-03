Image copyright Getty Images

Arsenal defender, Per Mertesacker don open mouth talk say e for beta make im sidon for bench than to play again.

Di 33 year old German get contract wey go expire for end of season but im talk say im no wan play any match until im retire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time Mertesacker play for Arsenal na for dia FA Cup third-round match against Nottingham Forest for January

Im talk say di pressure wey dey professional football too much so im wan retire so im go "feel free".

"Everybody dey talk say I suppose enjoy my last year and play well-well, but me I for like sidon for bench, even sef dey for di stands sef and, for di first time for my life just relax, I go dey free,"

Mertesacker talk say sometimes sef, when match wan start, im stomach dey turn am life say im wan vomit because di pressure too much.

Di defender don win World Cup with Germany and now im go take over as di new Arsenal academy manager for the 2018/19 season.