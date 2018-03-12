Cameroon and Koweit go play friendly match for FIFA period dis month for Kuwait city for March 25 with some players dem weh dey bi turn dis back for national team.

Among deh players dem weh de bi turn dia back for national team na Idriss Carlos Kameni, Allan Nyom, Choupo Moting, Andre Onana and odas weh de coach no call.

De players dem no bi laik de kain poor way wey deh bi di manage de team but Belinga say de players dem don agree say deh go kam.

Normalisation Committee, President Dieudonne Happi be meet some of de players dem for Paris and tok with dem for kam back for national team.

Interim coach say, "Work for coach hard when you get players dem with plenty qualities e no dey easy, before Fabrice Onduoa and Andre Onana weh na cousin no di tango fine den now Idris Carlos don join dem, but ma role for manage dem".

"I deh for do dis interim till when deh get new coach, den ah go for my farm, I wan dis mission for succeed and if ah change our standing for FIFA ranking, I go glad", Belinga tok.

Cameroon di search for new coach weh e go must stay for Cameroon, di speak French and English, know African football and get knowledge for power point.

De person weh e must get brain for adapt and work with team, good address book need for send e CV and motivation letter for before March 24.

Na so deh appoint Aleixandre Belinga for take de seat for coach for de taim weh deh di look for new coach and e don say e no go apply for be coach for Cameroon.