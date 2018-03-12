Football match end after club owner carry gun enter field

Image copyright Reuters Image example Savvidis enter field after dem cancel Fernando Varela goal say na offside.

Players sharperly abandon one match for Greece on Sunday after one club president carry gun enter field.

Di match dey shele between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens for Greek Superleague when PAOK owner and president, Ivan Savvides, vex say im no gree as di referee cancel di goal wey im team score as offside.

Di thing be say, as im vex enter field to hala for di referee, im carry gun for di side of im jeans trouser.

Na so fear catch AEK Athens players and dem run comot field say e no safe for dem and dem no come back again. Dem abandon di match.

Greece deputy culture and sports minister, Georgios Vassiliadis say dem go look di mata well-well and dia decision go strong.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Savvidis ente pitch with a gun wey hang for side of im jeans.

Savvides na one of di richest men for Greece and na Georgia dem born a. Im be former member of Russia parliament.

Im tell im players to comot for field after di offside decision, den im bin waka go wia di referee dey before im bodyguards drag am am comot.

PAOK dey number three position for di league and dem for go number two if to say dem win di match.