Afcon 2019: Dem don thief di artificial grass for Cameroon stadium

  • 14 March 2018
Cameroon win cup Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS
Image example Na Indomitable Lions of Cameroon be AFCON champions

E be like film trick but e don happen.

All di grass wey dey for di Cameroon Douala Stadium don find new owner.

Thief comot di 160, 000 square foot artificial grass for di stadium even as di country dey arrange am for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Local tori come show say na so 'okada' people come dey carry am dey sell for black market.

Dem build di Douala Stadium for 1972 and e suppose be di place where some of di 2019 AFCON matches for happen.

Cameroon don dey get suffer-head make dem arrange ground for di AFCON competition, and if dem no take time, CAF fit comot dem as di host.

