Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS Image example Na Indomitable Lions of Cameroon be AFCON champions

E be like film trick but e don happen.

All di grass wey dey for di Cameroon Douala Stadium don find new owner.

Thief comot di 160, 000 square foot artificial grass for di stadium even as di country dey arrange am for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Skip Twitter post by @JuuChini Artificial turf from Douala Stadium in Cameroon has been stolen and re-sold to the black market. The stadium is supposed to be preparing for AFCON 2019, and now has no grass.



These jokes really do write themsleves. #TIA pic.twitter.com/FF3LIucMdV — George Murage™ (@JuuChini) March 14, 2018

Local tori come show say na so 'okada' people come dey carry am dey sell for black market.

Dem build di Douala Stadium for 1972 and e suppose be di place where some of di 2019 AFCON matches for happen.

Cameroon don dey get suffer-head make dem arrange ground for di AFCON competition, and if dem no take time, CAF fit comot dem as di host.