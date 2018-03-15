Image copyright Getty Images Image example Messi score im 100 hundred Champion League goal

Chelsea don fall yakata for ground as Barcelona nack dem comot for dis year Champions League last-16.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi no look face as im score two goals, use am clean mouth, and with Ousmane Dembele sweet goal, di final score come be 3-0.

Chelsea enter Nou Camp on di same level with Barcelona after dem play di first leg 1-1 for Stamford Bridge.

But Messi use only 128 seconds to announce to Chelsea say dia levels no equal as im score di fastest goal for im career.

Na di same Messi dey involve for di next goal, after Dembele collect pass from di striker hammer in di second goal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lionel Messi

Messi come round up di final score, after Cesar Azpilicueta do mistake, with im second goal for di night and 100 hundred Champions League career goal.

Barcelona dey enjoy sweet form for football and dem still dey in competition

Meanwhile Chelsea, don join fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham comot for di last-16.

As things dey, dis season Champions League quarter final teams na: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Roma and Sevilla.

Di draw for di next round go happen for Nyon, Switzerland for 11:00 GMT on Friday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis 2017/18 season no be small thing for Antonio Conte

Wetin dey happen with Conte?

Conte, wey don dey in charge of Chelsea since 2016, get contract with di club till 2019 but im go still get one kain headache dis morning.

Na just last month Conte tell tori people say, e go sweet am for belle to remain for Chelsea as manager.

But as di Blues' don comot for dis year Champions League dis im dream don become nightmare.

On top dis, as things dey ground, e no possible for Chelsea to keep di Premier League title as dem League leaders Manchester City don overtake dem with big points.

E go hard Chelsea, wey dey fifth position, to qualify for next year Champions league because Liverpool, wey dey fourth, and Tottenham, wey dey third, go drag am with dem.