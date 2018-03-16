Champions League draw: Liverpool go face Manchester City for quarter-finals

Image copyright Reuters Image example Manchester City dey face Liverpool for Champions League quarter final

England Premier League enemies Manchester City and Liverpool go face diasef for dis year UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool na di only club so far for England wey don beat league leaders City with di correct 4-3 score for Anfield.

But Pep Guardiola boys nack di Reds 5-0 for Etihad Stadium last September.

Di first leg go happen for Anfield for April, while di return leg go happen di following week.

Real Madrid, wey be defending champions, go battle Italy champions Juventus.

La Liga leader Barcelona, wey dey hungry for Champions League blessing after dem carry am last for 2015 go face Roma, while Sevilla, wey beat Manchester United 2-1 dey face five-time Europe champions Bayern Munich.

Champions League quarter-final draw