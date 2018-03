Image copyright EPA Image example Juan Martin del Potro bin don beat Roger Federer to win im first Grand Slam for 2009 US Open

Juan Martin del Potro don knack world number one Roger Federer to win di BNP Paribas Open title for Indian Wells.

Argentine Del Potro beat Swiss Federer 6-4 5-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2).

Federer bin dey set imsef to win im sixth title for California but e no work out, instead na Del Potro collect im first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Im be di first player to beat Federer for 2018.

Di 29-year-old save three match points before im win di match wey last for two hours 42 minutes.

Del Potro been suffer from hand injury wey make am do three operation and di injury affect im game.

But e don start di 2018 season well, as im don win im first ATP 500 title for five years for Acapulco for March.

Del Potro win don add am back to di world top 10 ranking for tennis.