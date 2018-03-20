Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alex Iwobi score two goals for Nigeria against Argentina for friendly match.

Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun na di first set of super eagles player to enter camp for Wroclaw

Moses Simon dey among di fourteen players wey don enter Super Eagles camp.

Nigeria go face Poland for friendly on Friday for di Wroclaw Stadium, as part of dia preparation for 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Dis na di players wey dey camp now;

Troost Ekong;

Alex Iwobi;

Ola Aina;

Tyronne Ebuehi;

Brian Idowu;

Leon Balogun;

Francis Uzoho;

Elderson Echiejile;

Stephen Eze;

Joel Obi;

Shehu Abdullahi;

John Ogu;

Moses Simon; and

Kenneth Omeruo.

Di players wey dey camp don begin train already.