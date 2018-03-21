Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mikel Obi na di captain of Nigerian Super Eagles team

Nigeria get 22 players wey fit play against Poland for World Cup Friendly but Mikel Obi no go dey among.

Dis na ontop tori say e dey try organize di renewal of im work permit for China wey e dey play for club, Tianjin Teda.

Dis go be di first World Cup friendly Nigeria dey play even as dem dey prepare for di 2018 World Cup for Russia and e go hold on Friday.

Im no go be di only person wey miss as midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo get injury for leg and Junior Ajayi wey dey based for Egypt no get visa to Poland.

Both Obi and Ajayi get hope to dey London in time for dem second friendly against Serbia on Tuesday.

Di Super eagles don already start training for camp.

Wetin dis one mean for di Super Eagles?

BBC News Pidgin sabi person for sport, Fiona Equere talk say e no go mean anything for di Nigerian team say dia captain no dey dis game.

E fit be chance to test other players for di position.

She talk say e go beta make dem test others to know who dem fit substitute in case of injury during World Cup.

On di reason wey Mikel Obi no fit come, she say e dey understandable because China na di place wey im dey chop.

"You fit pay am if im comot China?", na question wey she ask.

But Mikel Obi join dem for World Cup na wetin matter because im get experience.