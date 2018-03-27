Dem no support media player for your device Shenkin di goat from di Royal Welsh regiment don predict winner between Joshua & Parker

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 March Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Anthony Joshua believe say Joseph Parker go hear am when di two fight inside unification match wey history no go forget on Saturday.

WBA and IBF World Heavyweight Champion Joshua go jam WBO title-holder Parker for Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Na di number four time wey di Briton don enter ring for Cardiff wey 80,000 fans go dey to watch but dis one na new level for Parker wey come from New Zealand.

"Fear no dey catch me dia like before" Joshua tell BBC Radio 5 live.

"Na experience wey im never face before. Fear go catch pesin.

'Dis na history'

Joshua tell BBC Sport say im don dey watch video of Lennox Lewis, wey bin win di IBF, WBA and WBC belt for 2000.

Joshua tell BBC Sport say im don dey watch video of Lennox Lewis, wey bin win di IBF, WBA and WBC belt for 2000.

Since then, na only Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko don wear di three heavyweight belt for belle at di same time.

"Dis na history," Joshua tell BBC Radio 5 live boxing podcast.

Dis na di first time wey di two heavyweight world champions go jam for Britain

"Dis na unification fight for two heavyweight fighters wey never chop defeat before and e go happen for UK.

'Parker go dey 30% better'

Joshua don change im training small since im win Carlos Takam for October last year.

Di way im don dey do am now mean say e go dey faster and fresher.

Lennox Lewis become champion when im defeat Evander Holyfield on 13 November 1999

And Parker sef don change im style after im do operation for elbow last year, something wey di fighter claim say don give am 20% more power.

"I just believe say when pipo come to fight me, dem go need 30% more power join. If e believe say im dey fast, e go wan show imsef. If im believe say im bodi fit chop beating well-well, then I go nack am with kitchen sink".