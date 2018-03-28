'We need old players wey get experience' - Super Eagles fan

Dem no support media player for your device Nigerian fans feel say, kpatakpata, dem suppose play draw against Serbia

Nigerians go dey wonder now how 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup go be after dia national team fall for di hands of Serbia for international friendly match.

Last year, when Nigeria Super Eagles come from two goals down to beat Argentina, come win di match 4-2, football fans for di West African county believe say dia team don arrive.

Even though main striker Odion Ighalo no score, 21-year-old Alex Iwobi nack two goals for di match and e sweet pipo belle say at least, anoda pesin dey wey go fit score for di team.

Image example Fans for Nigeria say di way dia national team dey play now no be like how e be before

Di next two matches wey di Super Eagles play na anoda tori.

Even though Nigeria win di 23 March game against Poland, Coach Gernot Rohr sef talk say na luck dem take win di match 1-0 becos, di way dem play for di match, no be di kain tin wey fit carry any team far.

In fact, di single goal of di match wey Victor Moses score from penalty na mata wey don cause plenty talk for social media, as some pipo feel say di referee no suppose blow am, and na "lucky" goal.

For di most recent match, Serbia wey rank 24 for di world play Nigeria (52) for England and plenty Nigerian fans feel say, kpatakpata, dem go play draw.

Image example Some believe say na experience go make Super Eagles succeed for World Cup

One fan tell BBC Pidgin say dat na nonsense because "Serbia na very strong team".

And na true. Serbia win dia World Cup Qualifier group with 21 points, and dem loose only one match.

Di fact be say di kain players wey dey inside any team - whether dem young or get experience - fit affect how well di team go perform for big completion like di World Cup.

Dat fit be di reason why one fan believe say Rohr for bring back former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama becos di guy "get plenty experience".

But one fan, wey say im be former football player, get hope upon hope say Nigeria go reach semi-final for FIFA World Cup.

Semi-Final? If e happen, dat one go be ogbonge history wey Nigerians young and old go remember.