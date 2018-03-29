Football club owner wey carry gun enter field don chop three year ban

Image copyright Reuters Image example PAOK football president Ivan Savvidis na one of di richest people for Greece

Di owner of one Greece football club wey carry gun enter football field during one top match don chop three years ban from nearing any stadium for future.

PAOK Salonika president, Ivan Savvidis, vex when referee cancel di goal wey im team score, after im rule am as offside for March 11.

Savvidis, wey be one of di richest men for Greece, no gree as im enter di stadium with gun wey dey hang for im jeans trouser.

Na so fear catch di rival team, AEK Athens, as dia players run comot di field, say e no safe for dem and dem no return.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Savvidis ente pitch with a gun wey hang for side of im jeans.

Savvidis go also pay fine of $123,000 and di Greece superleague don comot three points from PAOK.

PAOK go play dia next three home games for closed stadium and dem go start next season with minus two points.

E never finish, AEK Athens go collect di three points and score of 3-0 for that match wey dem abandon, even though di result na 0-0 when dem waka comot.

Di league go resume for Saturday after authorities suspend am for March 12 sake of dis palava.