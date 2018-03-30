Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na British ref Howard Webb handle di 2010 World Cup final match between Netherlands and Spain

For di first time in 80 years, no single British referee go ref inside FIFA World Cup, after dem comot list of 36 tournament officials yesterday.

Di last time wey dis kain tin happen na for 1938 World Cup for France.

Nobody England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland dey di 36 referees and even di 63 assistant referees wey run tins for Russia.

"Dis na disappointment, because we dey always pride oursef because no be today our referees don dey ref international games well," na so oga of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Mike Riley, tell tori pipo Sky Sports.

Howard Webb from England na im ref 2010 World Cup final match for South Africa; oda World Cup final match wey British officials don ref na for 1950, 1954 and 1974.

British referee Mark Clattenburg wey bin dey FIFA long list of officials nominee when e first comot for 2016, no make di final list because im decide to leave Premier league in February 2017 to go work for Saudia Arabia, wey come make am drop from list.

Di Football Association for England bin ask FIFA to allow dem replace Clattenburg with anoda referee, but FIFA no gree.