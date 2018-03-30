Manchester United player wan play for Nigeria

Image copyright Tom Purslow Image example Tosin Kehinde dey hope to play for di first team of Manchester United

Manchester United Under 23 player, Tosin Kehinde say im mind na to play for di Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Di 19 years old wey also fit play for England, say im wan follow example of Arsenal player Alex Iwobi wey decide to play for Super Eagles instead of England for 2015.

"Nigeria don always dey part of me. Na dia dem born me. All my family na dia dem from come. My background for Nigeria strong well-well so e dey always show around me," na so him talk.

Kehinde don do meeting wit Nigerian Football Federation officials to begin arrange as im go take dey play football for Nigeria.

"Wen you dey grow, wen you see players dem like Jay Jay Okocha, how im sabi ball and dis set wey dey now, Alex Iwobi and Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, you go get ginger, to get di chance to play for Nigeria na something wey I don always want". Na so kehinde wey den born for Lagos but grow for UK talk.

Image example Kehinde na lefti wey dey play for midfield

Kehinde bin start to play football for one junior Sunday league team wen im be seven years-old. Na wen him reach 13 years e join Manchester United as junior, come dey grow small-small until him begin play for dia Under 23 squad. Im never still show for Jose Mourinho first team squad, but him dey follow dem train anytime wey di Portuguese manager invite am.

Im dey hope to follow di footstep of some of im former team mates dem like, Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu Mensah, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, as all of dem don play for di first team.

Kehinde wey dey play midfield and left wing back wella, say as manager Jose Mourinho dey get believe for young pipo and di way him dey give pipo opportunity don make me feel say wit hardwork him sef go get di chance too.