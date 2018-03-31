Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker go put leg inside one trousa for boxing ring dis evening to know who go begin call di oda pesin baba.

Parker wey dey 26 years, don drop im WBO belt while Joshua wey dey 28, dey defend im WBA and IBF title. For dis fight, anybodi wey win go collect di oda pesin belt go house. No story.

Di fight go happen for Cardiff Principality Stadium, where Joshua bin defend im title against Carlos Takam.

Anybodi wey win dis fight go fit face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, wey e neva tey im nack Joe Ortiz.

Joshua fit pocket reach £15m from di fight and Parker go get reach £8m.