How Zlatan Ibrahimovich score fantastic goal for im first LA Galaxy match
I dey hear di crowd dey shout "We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan...so I give dem Zlatan."
Na wetin new LA Galaxy player Zlatan Ibrahimovich talk after e score equaliser goal from 35 yards come add another with header to help im team beat Los Angeles FC.
Di 36-year-old former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker say di way di crowd dey push na im make am give dem wetin dem want.
Ibrahimovich no start di match wey Los Angeles dey lead but dem e enta 20 minutes before di match finish.
Di ref give am yellow card because e remove im shirt to celebrate im first goal.
No be di first time di Sweden player don scoree for im first match for im new club.
E do di same tin wen e join Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Malmo, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus.
Ibrahimovich say "My history be say when I enta new team, I dey always score for di first game - I no wan fall hand for dis one."