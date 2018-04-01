Image copyright Reuters

I dey hear di crowd dey shout "We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan...so I give dem Zlatan."

Na wetin new LA Galaxy player Zlatan Ibrahimovich talk after e score equaliser goal from 35 yards come add another with header to help im team beat Los Angeles FC.

Di 36-year-old former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker say di way di crowd dey push na im make am give dem wetin dem want.

Ibrahimovich no start di match wey Los Angeles dey lead but dem e enta 20 minutes before di match finish.

Ibrahimovich bin tell tori pipo dis week say no be say im proud, na confidence im get

Di ref give am yellow card because e remove im shirt to celebrate im first goal.

No be di first time di Sweden player don scoree for im first match for im new club.

E do di same tin wen e join Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Malmo, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Ibrahimovich say "My history be say when I enta new team, I dey always score for di first game - I no wan fall hand for dis one."