Image copyright Catherine Ivill Image example As e be so, na eight points Tottenham use dey gap Chelsea

Chelsea go need to take at least nine points from di 21 wey remain, if dem wan jump pass Tottenham and Liverpool to qualify for next season Uefa Champions League.

Dem go also need dose two teams to drop points for dat one to fit happen.

Coach Antonio Conte say dem need to try until di end to catch di teams for di Champions League places.

"We gas to try," Conte talk.

Afta Alvaro Morata head in Victor Moses cross to open net for Chelsea, Christian Eriksen nack one fantastic equaliser before Dele Alli score two goals for second half to give Tottenham dia first win for Stamford Bridge since 1990.

As e be so, Chelsea fit still win trophy dis season as dem dey semi-finals of FA Cup wia dem go play Southampton, but many pipo dey say owner of di club Roman Abramovic go sack coach Antonio Conte.

As for Conte, im say im no dey fear sack.