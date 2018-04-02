Chelsea fit use any of dis five coach replace Antonio Conte
After Tottenham nack Chelsea 3-1 for Stamford Bridge, di blues Manager Antonio Conte don talk say im ready to face sack.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte future for Stamford Bridge dey shake as ogbonge wind dey do am strong thing. But who fit wear di two feather cap as di next manager?
Mauricio Pochettino na di current manager for Tottenham. Na im team nack Chelsea 3-1 for Sunday wey dey give Conte headache dis morning. Tori don come out plenti say Roman Abramovic dey cut eye give am.
Juventus boss Massimillano Allegri don win back to back to back Series A title and play Champions League final two times, wey include 2016/17. E don tey wey dem dey link am to England.
Roberto Mancini na one manager wey get experience with premier league football after im win di 2011/12 title with Manchester City.
Luis Enrique na former Barcelona manager wey win di three titles for im first year with di club. Since im no get job for now, im CV don ready for inspection.
Thomas Tuchel, wey be former Borussia Dortmund manager, na one of di main pipo wey fit takeover from Conte. Tuchel don already tell Bayern Munich im no wan coach dem.