Juventus v Real Madrid: Buffon dey ginger!

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gianluigi Buffon Juventus goal keeper never win Champions League.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon say Real Madrid no be team wey dem no go fit beat.

Di two teams go face each for quarterfinal for Champions league on Tuesday 3, April 2018.

Ten months ago Real flog Juve 4-1 for Champions League final for Cardiff to win dia number 12 European title,

"Real Madrid na im many people feel say go win di competition and dem strong pass us, but e no get team wey no fit lose," Na wetin Buffon tell Marca.

"E go hard well-well to win dem but we must try to do am because Juventus too na big club wey don win many-many titles and we must use all di experience wey get to qualify.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for Champions League dis season with 12 goals.

See sharp-sharp info about dis two teams

Dis match go make am 20 times wey di two teams go play each other.

Juventus don win di last four of dia two-leg knockout tie, and na dem be di last team to nack Madrid comot for di competition wen dem beat dem for 2014/15 semi-finals.

Last season final make am nine times wey Madrid don win match against Juve; di Italians too don win eight times and get two draws.

Di two teams don score 22 goals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain don score five goals dis season for di competition.

How di match go be?

Ufuoma Egbamuno, wey dey put mouth well-well for sport, say "Juventus na one team wey Real Madrid no go like face for European Cup competition knock out round out, because Juve dey always knock-out Real every time di two team face each other, except for di last final for Cardiff wey Madrid win."

E say Cristiano Ronaldo na 'plus one' for Real Madrid, im dey on fire since di year start and just like last season final, im go fit make di difference for di two matches wey dem go play, im fit give di defending champions di advantage.

QUARTER-FINALS (Tuesday)

Juventus V Real Madrid

Sevilla V Bayern Munich

QUARTER-FINALS ( Wednesday)

Barcelona V Roma

Liverpool V Manchester City