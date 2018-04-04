Image copyright ALBERTO PIZZOLI Image example Cristiano Ronaldo don score 25 goals for 13 matches for club and country

Champions League fever don start but na C Ronaldo dey make pipo temperature rise.

Di Real Madrid striker don over take Twitter with plenty excitement as fans just dey para with jolli for bodi say on top im latest goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo don use bicycle kick to score of of di sweetest goals for Champions League as Real Madrid hammer Juventus for di quarter-final first leg.

Ronaldo make am 2 - 0 as di game enter second half - di guy just fly to meet cross from Dani Carvajal come fire fire overhead kick pass Gianluigi Buffon for goal wey humble Juventus.

Di goal just be like lightening wen sun dey shine because even Juve fans stand up to clap hand for Ronaldo.

See tweets from fans dem.

Many pipo don dey ask whether Ronaldo gaol no be di greatest of all time goal for Champions League.

Di game end 3 - 0 as Real Madrid win di match.

For di side sha, fans still dey compare Messi and Ronaldo.