Image example Mistake don add England inside Gambia

Australia officials don do mistake join England for di list of African countries wey go show for di games inside di official programe book for di Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony .

Di official programme of di competition, talk say England na African country wey get population of over two million people instead of over 55 million pipo for Europe wey e suppose be.

Di mistake no finish for dia, na Banjul dem put as di capital of England instead of London.

Banjul na di capital city of Gambia wey dey West Africa.

Mark Peters, wey be oga of di organising committee, talk say di mistake happen after dem get late confirmation say Gambia go show for di competition.

Image copyright AFP Image example Prince Charles and im wife for Australia Commonwealth Games

Peters talk say Team England and Gambia don laugh on top dis mistake sotay, England talk say dem go use di new copies after dem correct di mistake together with di old copies.

During press conference for Australia, Nafisatu Umaru, wey be Ghana women hockey captain welcome England as di newest member of Africa and dis generate laugh from media people dem.

Umaru talk say, ''England don try for us, dis country na part of our success tori''.

Umaru na part of di 4,500 athletes wey dey eye 275 gold medals di games go give di winners of dozens of track and field competitions.

Di Commonwealth Games , wey be competition for 71 former countries wey Britain dey rule before-before, go start from today, Wednesday April 4 for Gold Coast, Australia.