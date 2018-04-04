2018 Commonwealth Games: Ogbonge athletes wey don show face

Image copyright Getty Images

Di 2018 Commonwealth Games start today for Gold Coast Australia.

With more than 4,500 athletes from 71 kontris dem wey go compete for 275 gold medals for di next 11 days of di competition.

See some ogbonge sportsmen and women wey don shine for di games before.

Usain Bolt

Image copyright Getty Images

Usain Bolt first Commonwealth Games na for Glasgow 2014 wey im lead Jamaica 4x100m relay team to win gold.

Blessing Okagbare

Image copyright Cameron Spencer

Africa fastest woman Blessing Okagbare shock Jamaica Veronica Campbell-Brown and Kerron Stewart to win 100 metres gold for di 2014 Games.

Frankie Fredericks

Image copyright FRANCK FIFE

For 1994, Frankie Fredericks set 200m Commonwealth record wey still dey till today gidigba.

Dame Kelly Holmes

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency

Dame Kelly Holmes win gold for 1994 Commonwealth Games for 1500m.