Image copyright Shaun Botterill Image example Salah na im open net for Liverpool

Liverpool tear Man City 3-0 for dia Champions League quarter-final first leg for Anfield.

Na Liverpool be di only team wey don win City for Premier League, and dem show am again as dem use force and rush-rush take attack Pep Guardiola team, come score all dia goals inside 31 minutes for first half.

Mohamed Salah score im 38th goal of di season afta 12 minutes and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make am numba two, eight minutes later wen im hama wicked shot wey fly pass Ederson from 20 yards.

Di third goal wey be like e don make Liverpool balance well for di second leg to Etihad Stadium next Tuesday, come from Sadio Mane wey head in Salah cross.

Man City put pressure for second half to try get one goal, but dem no see road take score.