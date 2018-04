Image copyright Shaun Botterill Image example Lacazette bin score on Sunday against Stoke

Alexandre Lacazette fit make im first start since 30 January for Arsenal, wen dem host CSKA Moscow for di Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

France striker Lacazette dey make im return from knee surgery and score afta im enta from bench for Sunday Premier League win against Stoke.

"Lacazette dey ready to start, yes," na wetin Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger talk.

"I neva decide if im go start or not yet, but im dey available."

Wenger no fit confam weda David Ospina go kip or if Petr Cech go enta post.