Man City vs Man Utd: Jose Mourinho go fit scatter Pep Guardiola title party?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example David Silva score for Manchester City 2-1 win for Old Trafford for December.

Manchester City go win di Premier League title on Saturday if dem beat Manchester United for Etihad Stadium.

Victory for dem go mean say Pep Guardiola side go give di Red devils dem gap with 19 points with six games to go.

But e no go easy for Guardiola boys like dat after Liverpool flog dem 3-0 for Anfield for dia Champions League quarterfinal match on Wednesday April 4.

E go sweet Jose Mourinho belly well-well to spoil Manchester City party.

If Man-U avoid defeat for Etihad stadium e no change who go win di Premier League title e go only delay am but Manchester United and Mourinho no go one fall dia fan dem hands.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example City dey unbeaten for dia last 27 home league games.

See sharp-sharp info about di two teams