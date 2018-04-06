Man City vs Man Utd: Jose Mourinho go fit scatter Pep Guardiola title party?
Manchester City go win di Premier League title on Saturday if dem beat Manchester United for Etihad Stadium.
Victory for dem go mean say Pep Guardiola side go give di Red devils dem gap with 19 points with six games to go.
But e no go easy for Guardiola boys like dat after Liverpool flog dem 3-0 for Anfield for dia Champions League quarterfinal match on Wednesday April 4.
E go sweet Jose Mourinho belly well-well to spoil Manchester City party.
If Man-U avoid defeat for Etihad stadium e no change who go win di Premier League title e go only delay am but Manchester United and Mourinho no go one fall dia fan dem hands.
See sharp-sharp info about di two teams
- United don lose eight of dia last 13 Manchester league derby matches dem.
- But, di Red Devils dey unbeaten for dia last two league games for Etihad (W1, D1), dem get clean sheet for di two games.
- Na only once Jose Mourinho don beat Pep Guardiola for dia seven league meetings dem (D2, L4). Im Real Madrid side bin win Guardiola Barcelona 2-1 for April 2012.
- Guardiola don win nine out of 20 games against di team wey Mourinho dey manage (D7, L4) for all competitions dem.