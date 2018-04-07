Image copyright Getty Images Image example When Premier League Championship tell you to 'try again later'

Paul Pogba name don dey trend for social media as Manchester United sama Manchester City 3-2 for City domot.

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho talk say, "If im agents dey talk say e wan move enter another club im price don increase."

Dis na after di ogbonge comeback wey people wey bin dey watch di match no expect even as for di first half na City just dey give United tough time.

Even score two zero against di United for di first half.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paul Pogba dey jolly after Man Utd flof City 3-2

But City no suppose rest because di fact be say United don win nine Premier League away games even after dem don give dem two goals lead.

In dem defence sha, dis go be di first time wey City go lose Premier League game wey dem don first score two goals since 2008.

United win go delay City from di title of Premier League champions wey dem suppose start to dey celebrate.

Dem go need beat Tottenham for dia match next week and hope say United drop points for house to West Brom before dem start dey jolly.

But all in all sha, City still dey top of di table even as United don enter second position.