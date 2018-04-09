Image copyright Mark Sandten Image example Afta end im career as footballer, Finidi return to di sport to go learn how to become coach

African footballers need to carry "education join bodi". Dis na wetin forma Nigeria Super Eagles playa Finidi George follow BBC Pidgin talk.

Di dream of many African footballers na to play for European clubs, but Finidi advise dem to consider di importance of education.

"Money dey football well-well, make dem first go school," talk di 46-year-old Finidi wey im name mean 'future wey get plenty sun'.

Image copyright OLIVIER MORIN Image example Finidi George dey inside di team wey win di 1994 African Cup of Nations

Di forma Ajax and Real Betis playa wey play 62 times for Nigeria, bin attend as guest for di 'LaLiga in Naija' event way happen for Lagos on Sunday.

Finidi add say: "Make dem try learn di way dem dey play di game well-well before dem dey tink about how dem go go Europe.

"Football dis days, money dey well-well, but you need to get your head down, go school and see how you go take add football join am."

'Nigerian footballers no need hurry to go Europe'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nwankwo Kanu (left) and Finidi George (right) of Ajax lift di European Cup final against AC Milan

Before e join Ajax for 1993, Finidi George play for Sharks, Calabar Rovers and Iwuanyanwu Nationale for Nigeria.

Di forma winger follow chook mouth for di mata way be say Nigerian footballers dem de hurry to go Europe.

"You gas learn how to crawl before you waka, dem suppose wait so dat dem no go end up for small club.

"Make dem wait, learn di game well. Back den, we dey ready to learn. Our focus na to train, enjoy and anytin wey come afta, we go accept am."