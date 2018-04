Image copyright Julian Finney Image example Di open net wey Welbeck miss na im go full pipo mouth

Danny Welbeck score two goals as Arsenal win Southampton 3-2 for Emirates Stadium.

Before Welbeck get di wina, im bin miss open net wen di game na 2-2.

Arsene Wenger rest some of im stars as im get one eye for next Thursday Europa League quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow.

Na Southampton bin first open net before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score im sixth goal to equalize, den Welbeck get di oda two for di gunners.

Southampton defender Jack Stephens get red card and e no too tey before Arsenal Mohamed Elneny follow am waka.