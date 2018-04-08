Chelsea play 1-1 draw with West Ham

Image copyright IAN KINGTON Image example Chicharito don dey score against Chelsea since im dey Man U

Javier Hernandez score second half goal, to help West Ham play 1-1 draw with Chelsea for Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta bin first open net for di Blues but Hernandez wey enta from bench, nack im numba nine goal against Chelsea to give West Ham one point.

Di draw go make David Moyes team take six points far from relegation zone while Chelsea fit begin comot mind patapata to play for Champions League.

Chelsea miss some kain open net and West Ham goalie Joe Hart also shine to make sure say di game end for draw.