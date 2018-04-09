Premier League Top Scorers: Kane or Salah who e go be?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kane and Salah eye dey chook for di golden boot dis season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane don nack hand for chest say im go overtake Liverpool Mohamed Salah to win di Premier League golden boot.

Kane don score 24 goals dis season but Salah still pass am with five goals.

"I still believe say I fit do am. Games still dey to play," na wetin Kane talk .

"I need to focus on my game. I no go fit control wetin im dey do.

"As a striker e go good to win di golden boot again I go continue to work hard until season end." na wetin im add put

Already dis season Egypt international player Mohamed Salah don set plenty record dem.

Salah na one of di hottest strikers for Europe dis season.

Salah na di highest goal scorer for Premier League with 29 goals.

See some of im records dem according Opta stats:

Salah, 29 goals dis season na di same number wey Didier Drogba score for Chelsea wen dem win di title for 2009/10 campaign.

Salah overall goals dis season na 37, di highest wey any new player for Liverpool go score for dia first season, di person wey be get di record before na Fernando Torres with 33 goals for 2007/08 season.

Im don score for 21 different Premier League games dis season, di same with Cristiano Ronaldo for 2007/08 and Robin van Persie in 2012/13.

Last season Harry Kane win di golden boot with 29 goals.