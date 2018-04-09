Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chukwuebuka Enekwechi win silver for men shot put event

Di 2018 Commonwealth Games don enter gear two for Gold coast, so far, Australia dey carry first for medals table with 39 gold, 33 silver and 34 bronze.

South Africa na di only African country wey dey among di top five for di medals table, in fact dem get fifteen medals; six gold, four silver and five bronze.

Nigeria don win two silver medals for di games already.

Uganda, Kenya and Cameroon na di other African countries wey don collect medals too.

Image copyright Getty Images

See di Nigerian athlete wey fit win medals for Commonwealth Games:

Men Table Tennis: Bode Abiodun beat England Samuel Walker 3-2 victory to reach di final for men table tennis.

100m Mens final: Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke qualify for di men 100m final.

Ogunlewe, na di national 100m champion im run im season best of 10.20secs to finish third for di semi-final to qualify as one of di fastest losers for im heat.

Adegoke win di second semi-final with 10.24secs.

Men 400m semi-final: For men 400m, Chidi Okezie and Samson Nathaniel don qualify for semi-finals with time of after 45.84secs and 46.41secs.

Javelin final: Goodness Duru go compete for di F46 women javelin final.

Boxing: Millicent Agboegbulem go face Elizabeth Andiego of Kenya for quarterfinals of di women 75kg category. Lukman Lawal go fight Uganda Regam Simbwa for di round of 16 for di men 81kg category.