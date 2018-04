Image copyright Getty Images Image example Roland Ezuruike lift 194kg to give am 224.3 points

Nigeria Esther Oyema break di world record to win her third Commonwealth title for women lightweight Para-powerlifting after her team-mate Roland Ezuruike do di same tin for di men event.

Oyema lift 131kg to get 141.6 wey be new world record and her fellow kontri woman Lucy Ejike win silver.

Ndidi Nwosu make am three gold medal for team Nigeria for di women Para-sport Powerlifting heavyweight event.

For di men event, Ezuruike lift 194kg to give am 224.3 points as im upgrage im silver medal from Glasgow to gold.

Defending Champions Paul Kehinde settle for silver.

Di total number of medals wey Nigeria don win don reach seven, wey include three golds three silver.