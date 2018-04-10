Man City v Liverpool: Wetin go happen for Etihad Stadium?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah don score seven goal for Champions League dis season.

For di second time in one week, Liverpool and Manchester City go face each other again for Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool win di first leg 3-0 for Anfield with goals from Mohammed Salah, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Sadio Mane.

E mean say, for dis match wey go happen for Etihad Stadium, City must score three goals and make sure say di Reds no score to carry di match go extra-time.

But wetin go happen for Etihad?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aguero don score four goals for di competition.

Sergio Agüero fit start for City?

Aguero miss di first-leg for Anfield last week because of injury but im play against Manchester United for di Manchester derby wey City loose.

Di forward na di club highest goal scorer with 30 goals dis season for all competition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Both managers dem dey prepare hard for dis game.

Klopp fit pour sand for Guardiola mouth again?

Di two managers like to play attacking football but Klopp get upper hand because e don beat Guardiola two times already dis season.