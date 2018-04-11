Image copyright EPA Image example Roma don qualify for dia first European semi-finals since 1984.

Football fans all over di world neva recover from wetin dia eye see for Tuesday night Champions League for Europe.

Dis na di top five things wey happen.

Roma do magic, put pepper for Messi, Iniesta eye

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Daniel di Rossi score di second goal with penalty.

Roma surprise evribodi as dem beat Barcelona 3-0 for Italy. Barca win di first leg 4-1 for Spain, but Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi goals for Rome turn di match upside down. Na Kostas Manolas goal for 82nd give di home team victory on away-goals.

Dem hold Messi for leg?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Messi don score six goals for di competition.

Messi, wey don win world best player award five times before play di complete 90 minutes but e be like say di Italians dem hold am for leg well-well sotay e no believe wetin do im team.

Liverpool beat Manchester City...again!

Image copyright Rex Features Image example Mohamed Salah score Liverpool first goal for Etihad stadium.

Mohammed Salah score di 39 goal of di season as Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-1 for Etihad stadium and (5-1) on aggregate to qualify for dia first Champions League semi-final for di first time in 10 years.

Pep Guardiola become fan for im own stadium

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pep Guardiola sidon like ordinary football fan afta e para for di referee for half time.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz send Man City coach Pep Guardiola to go sidon for stand like ordinary fan after im vex enta pitch, start to hala for di ref. E vex afta dem cancel di goal wey Leroy Sane score because of offside. E to say di ref no disqualify di goal, di first half for end 2-0 for Man City.

Na so di whole tin scatter for Guardiola team as e dey stand dey look.

Jurgen Klopp show say e sabi where Guardiola mumu button dey

Image copyright Rex Features Image example Klopp join Anfield for October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp show say na im be baba as per im tactics work well-well for Etihad stadium. Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino score for di visitors after Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus score di first goal. E mean say Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp don beat Pep Guardiola three times already dis season.