Uefa Champions League: Five things wey happen for Wednesday night
Di semi-final don set for Champions League - Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich na di four teams wey qualify.
Di quarter-final stage bring better drama wey still dey play inside football fans head.
Dis na di top five tins wey happen.
Juventus take Madrid do yeye
Juventus shock Real Madrid for Santiago Bernabeu as dem beat di defending Champions 3-1 for dia own house.
Juventus forward Mario Mandžukić worry di Spanish team defence sotay im score two fine headers for di match before im teammate Blaise Matuidi tap di ball inside di net after Real goal Keeper keylor Navas do mistake.
Ronaldo break Juventus heart
Cristiano Ronaldo show say im be baba for Champions League after im score last minute penalty against Juventus to make am 3-1 on di night and 4-3 on aggregate.
Na di goal save Real wey go carry dem enter di semi- final. E mean say Real don reach semi-final for eight years straight.
Dis Champions League na di only way Madrid fit win anytin dis season.
Buffon para, come chop red card on top
Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon no finish di match as im chop red card after im challenge referee Michael Oliver for di penalty wey im give Real Madrid for dying minute of di match.
Dis na Buffon first Champions League red card but e fit be im last because im don talk before say im ready to retire.
Na penalty, no be penalty
English referee Michael Oliver dey evribodi mouth after im give Real Madrid last minute penalty wen Juventus Medhi Benatia foul Lucas Vázquez inside penalty box.
On to di oda match...Bayern and Sevilla game tie wrapper
Bayern Munich and Sevilla play draw for Allianz arena, di result mean say di Germans qualify to di next stage of di tournament. Dem win di first leg 2-1 for Spain.