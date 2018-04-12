Uefa Champions League: Five things wey happen for Wednesday night

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo don score 27 goals for im last 14 games.

Di semi-final don set for Champions League - Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich na di four teams wey qualify.

Di quarter-final stage bring better drama wey still dey play inside football fans head.

Dis na di top five tins wey happen.

Juventus take Madrid do yeye

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mario Mandžukić score two goals for di match.

Juventus shock Real Madrid for Santiago Bernabeu as dem beat di defending Champions 3-1 for dia own house.

Juventus forward Mario Mandžukić worry di Spanish team defence sotay im score two fine headers for di match before im teammate Blaise Matuidi tap di ball inside di net after Real goal Keeper keylor Navas do mistake.

Ronaldo break Juventus heart

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo score im 41st goal of di season for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo show say im be baba for Champions League after im score last minute penalty against Juventus to make am 3-1 on di night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Na di goal save Real wey go carry dem enter di semi- final. E mean say Real don reach semi-final for eight years straight.

Dis Champions League na di only way Madrid fit win anytin dis season.

Buffon para, come chop red card on top

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gianluigi Buffon don play 650 times for Juventus.

Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon no finish di match as im chop red card after im challenge referee Michael Oliver for di penalty wey im give Real Madrid for dying minute of di match.

Dis na Buffon first Champions League red card but e fit be im last because im don talk before say im ready to retire.

Na penalty, no be penalty

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oliver give nine yellow card and one red card for di match.

English referee Michael Oliver dey evribodi mouth after im give Real Madrid last minute penalty wen Juventus Medhi Benatia foul Lucas Vázquez inside penalty box.

On to di oda match...Bayern and Sevilla game tie wrapper

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayern Munich still fit win treble dis season.

Bayern Munich and Sevilla play draw for Allianz arena, di result mean say di Germans qualify to di next stage of di tournament. Dem win di first leg 2-1 for Spain.