Image copyright Getty Images Image example Richmond Osarfo of Ghana for 150kg weightlifting final for Commonwealth Games

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide chop suspension dis afternoon from Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo sake di Commonwealth Games visa scandal wey hit Ghana.

Di suspension which dey happen with immediate effect be di president en response to di over 50 fake Ghanaian journalists wey enter Australia under false pretence.

Director of Communications for di presidency, Eugene Arhin sign di suspension letter.

President Akufo-Addo also direct president for Ghana Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo Mensah, National Sports Authority chairman, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman den other officials behind di organisation of di 2018 Commonwealth Games make dem return from di games den help di Criminal Investigations Department (CID) plus investigations.