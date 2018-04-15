Image copyright Getty Images Image example Quadri win silver for di men table tennis competition for Saturday

For di last day of di 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for Australia, Nigeria win one gold, three silver and one bronze to increase di total dem win to 24 medals.

Dis result don put Nigeria for number 9 for di medal table after 12 days competition among 71 countries.

Nigerian table tennis superstar, Quadri Aruna, wey win silver for early Saturday, dey among di athletes pipo dey expect say suppose carry gold.

Aruna, wey be first class table tennis player, tell BBC say even before im leg touch ground for Australia, im dey drag with one kain sickness.

Di guy talk say na im wife beg am say make im show and try play small.

Last last, Team Nigeria win nine gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, and dat one make di kontri number 2 for among Africans for di table.

South Africa carry number one among African teams with 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze, wey be 37 medals.

Di kontri wey host di 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia collect plenty medals pass wit 75 gold, 55 silver and 57 bronze to make everytin 198.

Some of di Nigerian athletes shine well well for di game include;

Odunayo Adekuoroye - She don become di first Nigerian female wrestler to win back to back gold medal for two Commonwealth Games.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan - Di first woman to ever win gold medal for di 100 metres hurdles.

Esther Oyema, wey be Para-powerlifter - break her own world record to win her third back to back Commonwealth title after she carry di 131 kg weightlifting event.

Ndidi Nwosu - Rio 2016 Paralmypic Games gold medallist wey win gold for di women's heavyweight 110 kg and 120 kg

Lucy Ejike - Di three-time Paralympic Games gold medallist win silver for di 133kg weight lifting event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Blessing Okagbare (right) and di 4x100m relay team win bronze

How far Blessing Okagbare?

For anoda side, pipo dey expect Blessing Okagabare, wey be 100m defending champion, to show and win di gold medal.

Instead, Okagabare join di 4x100m relay team, wey win bronze.

'I wan dey abroad'

Anoda 13 African athletes from include Cameroon, Rwanda, Uganda and Sierra Leone, miss since Wednesday from di athlete camp give Nigeria officials headache

Dia headache wan enter fever sef after Nigeria sports minister, Solomon Dalung, warn di officials say dem go enter yawa if athletes wey dem camp disappear.

Local tori for Gold Coast, Australia talk say one migration agent, Ian Natherson, receive call from more than 40 Commonwealth Games athletes including Nigerians, Mauritians and Ghanaians, wey dey find information of how dem fit stay for Australia permanent.