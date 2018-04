Dem no support media player for your device So oga Pep, how bodi dey do you?

Manchester City don win Premier League title afta West Brom shock Manchester United for Old Trafford.

Di defeat mean say no how wey Man-U fit catch Man City again.

Man City sef suppose don win di tin last weekend but di same Man-U no gree, dem beat dia neighbours 2-3 for dia own Etihad stadium.

Na di third time wey Man City go win di title in seven seasons and na di first time for Spanish coach Pep Guardiola.

More tori dey come.