How Manchester City win di Premier League

Image copyright EPA Image example Pipo dey hail Guardiola on top how e use attack dabaru many teams for di league

Manchester City don win Premier League title afta West Brom shock Manchester United for Old Trafford.

Di defeat mean say no how wey Man-U fit catch Man City again.

Man City sef suppose don win di tin last weekend but di same Man-U no gree, dem beat dia neighbours 2-3 for dia own Etihad stadium.

Image copyright PA Image example Man City don score 93 goals already and di season neva finish

Na di third time wey Man City go win di title in seven seasons and na di first time for Spanish coach Pep Guardiola.

Dem dominate di Premier League dis year well-well, as dem score 93 goals and lose just two times so far.

Dis Premier League title na di number 24 trophy wey di former Barcelona and Bayern Munich oga, Pep Guardiola don win for im career as manager.

Di 47-year-old don win league titles before for Spain and Germany, plus two Champions Leagues with Barca.

Since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan buy di club for 2008, City don win seven cups, dem don add FA Cup, two League Cups and an FA Community Shield join dia league titles.

How City season waka

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manchester City score 17 Premier League goals in di last 10 minutes for matches dis season

City set Premier League record of 18 back to back wins and dem beat every oda team for di league dis season at least once.

Na only Liverpool fall dia hand when Man City lose 4-3 for Anfield for January.

On top dat, Liverpool knock City comot Champions League and English League One club Wigan win dem for FA Cup match for February.

Upon dat Guardiola club still win di Carabao Cup by beating Arsenal for Wembley.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Midfielders Silva and de Bruyne dey among di players wey give assist pass for dis season

Di very week wen e happen

City suppose don collect di Premier League title sef if to say dem beat Man-U last weekend.

But na so dem allow di Red devils overcome 2-0 come hama City 2-3 for Etihad stadium.

Di tins you suppose sabi about dis City title win