Nigeria finish 9th for medals table with 24 medals, nine gold, nine silver and six bronze

National record holder for long jump, Yusuf Ali say Nigeria "no do well for Commonwealth Games" for Gold Coast., Australia.

Ali tell BBC Pidgin say im kontri performance for di Games no be wetin pipo suppose celebrate.

Di former Nigerian Olympic Games captain say goment suppose to dey reward athletes wey do well for di games.