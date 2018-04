Image copyright FADEL SENNA Image example Caf president Ahmad Ahmad

De local organising committee for 2019 African Cup of Nations don receive logo from Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Felix Zogo, president for communication for local organising committee confirm say CAF don send di identity for di 2019 Nations Cup.

De logo weh e komot for French and English, get green for middle with map for Africa, star, yello afta de green and red with writings on top, 'Cameroon 2019 CAF Total Africa Cup of Nations.'

Even as CAF get for still confirm from dia oda inspection visits dem if Cameron ready for host dis African football jamboree, Felix Zogo glad say e show say na Cameroon go host de competition.

Cameroon suppose complete de fields dem for host de competition for December, six months before de competition.

Now so na Buea and Bafoussam 20,000 seater fields dem don complete but for Douala, Japoma 50,000 seats and 60,000 seats for Olembe-Yaounde work nova go half way.