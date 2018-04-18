Manchester City players take over PFA team of di year

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva dey run tins wella for Man City midfield

Five Manchester City players don make di Professional Footballers' Association Players' team of di year.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, defenders Nicolas Otamendi and striker Sergio Aguero represent di Premier League champions.

Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah wey dey lead di goals for inside dis season and Englishman Harry Kane follow dey inside di list.

Tottenham na di only oda team wey get more than one player for di list; Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane make di team of di year.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso also dey.