Victor Moses score as Chelsea win Burnley 2-1

Image copyright Reuters Image example Chelsea rest some key players as dem get FA Cup semi-final match for weekend

Nigerian striker Victor Moses score di winning goal for Chelsea as dem beat Burnley 2-1 for Premier League.

Kevin Long score own goal for first half to give Chelsea di lead, but Ashley Barnes deflect Johann Berg Gudmundsson shot to equalise for Burnley wey dey home.

Victor Moses wey bin cross di ball wey Kevin use score di own goal for first half, hama right-leg shot for second half, to give Chelsea di win.

Di Blues don reduce di gap between dem and Tottenham wey dem dey fight fourth position with, to five points.